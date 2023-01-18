By Esther Onyegbula

Former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFA) Fanny Amun on Wednesday charged Badgry young footballers to inculcate the basic requirements of good players to become professional.

Amun gave advice to players and the coaching crew of the Badagry United Football Club (BUFU) during his official visit to the team in Badagry, Lagos.

Amun, who won the 1993 Junior World Cup in Japan, said urged the players to discover themselves and make proper use of it.

“You have to take the right decision at the right time; if you know you are not good at footballing you can try another profession before it is late. The three basic requirements of a player are to have a role model, aspirations and a foundation.

As a good player, you must have a role model, somebody you are looking forward to be like. In football profession, we have Messi, C. Ronaldo, Rashford and others,” he said.

He said that they must have good aspirations of good places in their choice of profession.

“You have to aspire for greatness in football profession so that you can go higher.

“Lastly, you must have a good foundation, for example, Oshimen that was playing professional football in Italy was selling pure before he was picked up.

“He was screened and after displaying exceptional attitude and having a good foundation, he is a millionaire today, playing abroad,” he said.

Amun urged the players to always put education along with their football profession.

According to him, if along the lines, you can go further in your football profession, you can then go back to the education line.

He advised the young footballers to stay away from illicit drugs and drug abuse.

Amun discovered the likes of Kanu Nwankwo, Celestine Babayaro and Wilson Oruma at the Japan 93 FIFAU-17 World Cup.

Mr Bello Jibo, the newly promoted Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, who facilitated the coming of Amun to Badagry, said he was motivated by his lecture.

Jibo, who until his promotion was the Controller of Seme border command of Customs and also the patron of BUFU promised to always involve himself in the club after leaving Badagry.

He said he met the former Coach in Kebbi and invited him to come and lecture BUFU which he agreed.

Jibo said that the former Coach was a source of inspiration to the players of BUFU.

Prince Yemi Akran, President, BUFU, said Amu had brought new hope to the players of BUFU.

He commended the former Coach and prayed that the coming of Amun would bring progress and success to the management and players of the team.

The football match which was organised between BUFU and Legend of Seme, to enable the former coach to see their skills ended in a lone goal by Badagry United Football Club.