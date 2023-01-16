A Great man indeed! An order of Financial Currency!! An Enigma!!!

Born to the Family of Bankole Adetunji and Olabopo Bilikisu Thomas in the ancient Iwo town of Osun state, South-west Nigeria on the 17th of January 1973!

Engr. Adebowale Kingsley had all his academic career in precedence and got his first honorary degree from the Lagos State University (Bsc. Hons)

He was trained by the Europeans in the Automobile Engineering art and craft of Daimler AG. Mercedes Benz in Leventis Motors where he was also honoured as a Certified Millennium European Auto-Engineer (CME) before the New Millennium.

In the New Millennium, He was a correspondent Auto Engineer to the United Nations parastatals in Sub-Saharan Africa (Nigeria) UNDP, UNESCO et-al.

He was the conventional Engineer in charge of Ssangyong Motors in Nigeria (A Korean built Mercedes Benz vehicle bought by the Nigerian Government for her Military and Paramilitary) Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and The RRS (Gypsy vehicles) in Lagos State.

Engineer Bankole Kingsley has proved to be an Enigma of Excellence, Prudence, Accountability, Integrity and large-hearted.

A good husband of one legal wife and father of wonderful Six Children and a role model.

An exemplary Family head, a thoughtful and kind leader par excellence.

He assumed the position of a titled Family Head after the demise of his father Mr. Thomas B.A in 2019 amidst volcanic turbulence but was able to rise above the storm and subdued it.

A man of utmost quietness, mindfulness and technical know-how.

A strategist and master planner.

A great team builder and swift responder.

A Responsible responsibility actualizer and full of commitment.

In January 1973, History was made because Engineer Adebowale Kingsley was born when Nigeria was migrating into a New Currency- from Pounds to Naira and thus got the slogan at birth – “Debo Naira” Today you can see both in America and Nigeria outlet known as Debonaire and you can google his own Instagram handle as @debonaire.

Another history is being made in January 2023 when he is clocking 50 wonderful years as Nigeria is also migrating again into another New Currency!!!

This man Engr. Adebowale Kingsley has a Covenant with Money! No wonder God has Blessed him so much and enlarged his coast.

He is presently on assignment with TATA Africa.

He has masterminded the supply of TATA vehicles (different models) to Dangote Group with after-sales management as well as many other conglomerates in Nigeria and across Africa.

Join me to celebrate an Enigma, A father, A Teacher, A role model and a Man indeed.

Engr. Adebowale Kingsley

In another Message, Tolu Bankole Thomas Wrote

Happy birthday to a brother and a father of great qualities and virtues, someone I love and respect a lot!



Today is one of those days when I wake up extremely grateful for being literally born of the same womb with a positive role model, an epitome of honesty, born with a heart of integrity and care, my brother and my best friend. Happy birthday to you sir, may you live long to celebrate many years on earth in good health and unlimited wealth, accept my hearty congratulations, sir

