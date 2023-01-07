By Moses Nosike

In a bid to develop skills, promote leadership quality among young Africans, quality education, and also find a lasting solution to poor healthcare system ravaging communities in Africa and that has resulted in avoidable deaths in the continent.

However, this movement of Leadership Initiative award, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, which is of course a laudable initiative driven by passion and love for humanity, has gulped more than $1,350,000 to give young Africans a sense of advancement.

This great vision is birthed by a visioner per excellence, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, a man whose christian ministry has impacted tremendously on Africa and the world at large.

Since inception 10 years ago, the foundation has inspired and motivated over 73,829,127 young people to carry out 25,848,816 sustainable projects that has benefitted 17,823,160 families in 54 African countries with a cumulative project engagement margin of 110%.

For this 10 years of discovering, grooming and supporting leadership potentials among young Africans, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has recorded notable achievements since the Future Africa Leaders Awards was established.

Few of these sustainable projects executed by these young Africans included, the Youth Empowerment project in Lycee Technique Congo Brazzaville, where over 2,175 people were impacted, and so many of them registered as influencers in the Leadership Initiative awards.

Next is the Hygiene mentorship programme organised in Green Land School Kenya, where over 520 students were taught the importance of hygiene and contributing greatly to their country.

To drive it home, some of these laudable projects and programmes were executed in Nigeria through the Leadership Initiative awards, which involves, Teenage Technology and Digital Awareness Project, Technology Workshop Project, Environmental Sustainability Campaign Project, Renovate Police Community Project, Science Students’ Basic Experiment Programme and Hygiene At Work, Work-safety Equipment Programme.

As if that was not enough, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation support President Obasanjo Presidential Library with N500m.

Speaking during the press briefing of the 10th anniversary of FALA, Senior Executive Officer, Christ Oyakhilome Foundation, Dr. Olajumoke Akisanya said that the Future Africa Leaders Foundation among other deliverable values in the African continent tend to eradicate poverty and foster economic growth; as food and resource material distribution was carried out in Malawi, where over 500 orphanage children were provided with foodstuffs, hygiene kits, relief items and educational materials.

Continuing, Dr. Akisanya said, “recognizing the necessity to change Africa’s narrative and the need to contribute immensely to nation building was the reason the Future Africa Leaders Foundation organised the annual historic Africa Day event where young people were mobilized to execute over 2,000,000 humanitarian acts of services, also 1,302 conferences and summits impacting 81,650,329 families across the continent of Africa”.

According to him, among these projects, conferences and summits are the collaborative technology project work between the Future Africa Leaders Foundation with Katalabano Research Institute in assisting different youths with research technology optimization by focusing on training early grade readers, parents, teachers, principals and community leaders for better improvement of the educational sector in Angola. Over 400 teenagers and youths have been trained using cutting-edge data collection.

In addition, the Chief Operating Officer, LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka said that the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International reflects the divine teachings and inspirational messages of the Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, which drives the ideologies for nation building, promoting educational programmes for the improvement of the society, fostering collaboration through social impact and various governmental bodies both locally and internationally.

Pastor Chiemeka further said that the foundation also seeks to benefit the most vulnerable people and communities in countries and regions of the world.

Stressing further she said, “various agencies function under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation; the Inner city Mission, Bible for all Mission, Trauma care Foundation International, Volunteers Medical corps, Future Africa leaders’ foundation, to mention a few, in carrying out its various projects. In the Year 2022 alone, the foundation carried out various projects under the auspices of Chris Oyakhilome foundation International.

“We have commissioned 3 new tuition-free mission schools bringing the total to 12 around the world. In, Ewu, Edo State, Ibeju-Lekki Lagos, and Murbai community Taraba state, North East Nigeria. Our educational prpgr have impacted over 6.9m children cumulatively though our schools, children’s centers. Community school partnerships through BTS from surrounding communities and also provided qualitative education and a daily complimentary school meal etc.

With this and many more impactful initiatives and inspiring humanitarian efforts of young men and women from Africa, the COO in FALA 2022 on December 31 last year.”

With Lebsey Lebaga from Cameroon as the Star winner of FALA 2022, she has indicated her readiness to train 3,000 people that have been trained as community health service workers in Comeroon in two years.

Lebaga added that in Cameroon, thee is no trained community healthcare advocate. “The community health workers are almost insignificant. Within my powers, in the next two years, we should have at least 3,000 people. That will cause a tremendous change and shift, and there would be a decrease in some communicable diseases.”

With her takeaway from the FALA to be fearless, she is boldly pushing for an active primary healthcare system across Cameroon to save more lives, even as she highlighted her four focal projects which includes, advocating health insurance policy, training community health workers, implementing very strong policies that healthcare professionals are well taken care of, and improving the management of non-communicable diseases in society”.

While the press briefing was on, winners of FALA 2022 were introduced which include, Grace Lekwuwa from Benin Republic, Lebsey Lebaga from Cameroon, Portia Manyaya from Ghana, Azaria Tendayi Chidzungu from Malawi, Bakaki Yusuf from Uganda, Hidaya Benouda Tlemçani from Morocco, Elizabeth Aguil from South Sudan, Victor Eyo from Nigeria, Gracious Mazivanhanga from Zimbabwe, Princess Mayamiko Zulu from Zambia