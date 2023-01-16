.

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

The Kogi state government has rejected the response of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim to the query issued to him on why he failed to welcome the President to Okene when he (Buhari) visited last December 29th to commission Bello’s legacy projects.

A letter sent to the Royal father signed by the state Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Momodu stated that the response was rejected for not complying with the appropriate title of his stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law and letter of appointment.

The Royal father was not available to welcome the President last December when he visited the state to commission some projects, a decision the Ohinoyi blamed on a bomb blast close to his palace that left four people dead.

The letter stated that the decision of the Monarch to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in official communication is at variance with sections 19a, 27(2b), 33 and schedules II and V of Kogi State Chiefs (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and your letter of appointment issued to you with Ref. No. GHLK/KGS/22 dated 2nd June 1997.

The letter reads apart, “I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.II/33 dated 6th January 2023 in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the said letter under reference which ought to be your response to a letter of the query was not conveyed with the appropriate title of your stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law 2006 and your letter of appointment.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognized by Government. Therefore any correspondence with that title is unacceptable for official purposes.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to kindly re-submit your reply to the query with the appropriate title within 48 hours to enable further necessary action to be taken. It is expected that Your Royal Majesty will respond accordingly, please.”