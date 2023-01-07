By Biodun Busari

James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong scored for Southampton as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup third-round match at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace took the lead in 14 minutes when Odsonne Edouard scored but Ward-Prowse equalised for the visitors in 37 minutes.

Armstrong got the winner for Southampton in 68 minutes to bundle Patrick Viera’s men out of FA Cup.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also qualified for the fourth round.

The Red Devils beat Everton 3-1 on Friday. Harry Kane’s lone goal for Spurs knocked out Portsmouth on Saturday.