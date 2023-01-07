By Biodun Busari

England’s striker, Harry Kane’s lone goal at 50 minutes was enough to send Tottenham to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they beat Portsmouth on Saturday.

The match ended in a goalless draw at Tottenham Stadium half time but the Spurs who dominated the game continued their possession of the ball in the second half.

Antonio Conte’s side kept the pressure on the visitors and Kane found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Ryan Sessegnon just five minutes into the second half.

Tottenham joined Manchester United as the team that have qualified for the next round of the oldest Cup competition in England.

The Red Devils beat Everton 3-1 on Friday.