**says I'll be just, equitable and fair as governor

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has challenged Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to shed light on what happened to the Oghara Independent Power Plant, IPP.

Senator Omo-Agege, while addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithful and supporters at Oghara and Mosogar, during the APC governorship ward-to-ward campaign, Wednesday, January 18, questioned why security personnel invaded the 20 Megawatts plant and forcefully removed its gas turbines.

He challenged Governor Okowa to come clean about his involvement in stripping the plant and explain to Oghara and Delta people the present whereabouts of the turbines.

Senator Omo-Agege attributed what happened to the Oghara IPP to wickedness on the part of those who don’t want any project sited in Urhoboland, chief of which is Governor Okowa himself, he said.

“All that was needed for the project to succeed was made available, over N20 billion had been expended but all the equipment were looted because of PDP and Okowa’s hatred for the Urhobo.”

He drew similar parallels with the Oghara Teaching Hospital which was conceived to be one of the best hospitals in West Africa, but has since become a shadow of its former self.

He posited that Dr Okowa, instead of promoting the Oghara Teaching Hospital, proceeded to build another one in his hometown, Owa-Alero. And having shifted attention to the new facility, the old one simply died.

But he assured that when elected governor, Urhobo glory and all that is due to Deltans will be restored.

“I will be just, equitable and fair in the distribution of resources to all Deltans,” he said, promising to ensure the IPP remains in Oghara when elected governor.

“We will bring back all that made Oghara tick. We will create the enabling environment so that economic activities will return. Everything that Oghara needs to develop, you will get”.

He frowned at the exorbitant increase of school fees in Delta State-owned tertiary institutions whereas, Delta, under Governor Okowa, has failed to implement minimum wage to workers; and promised that when he becomes governor he will reduce school fees in Delta State-owned tertiary institutions.

He restated his commitment to the welfare of retirees in the State reiterating that “we will retire all pensions payment six months after inauguration”.

Senator Omo-Agege’s running mate, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi told the people to remain resolute and committed to the cause of voting out the PDP and charged them not to sell their votes.

Also speaking, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor said the development has passed Oghara by, and obviously, there was no smile on the faces of the people.

“For the past 16 years, there has been no road, no employment, nothing.”

He commended Senator Omo-Agege for his achievements so far saying that he is an intelligent and courageous fighter who will secure the best for Deltans.

At Mosogar, Senator Omo-Agege lamented that the community has not had electricity for over seven years, and pledged to swiftly remedy the situation when elected governor.

State Chairman of APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, at the rallies, urged the people to vote massively for all APC candidates, stating that the party has presented only the very best and brightest for the upcoming polls.