.

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate, has promised to offer purposeful leadership if elected president of the country.

He gave the promise during a presidential parley hosted by the South-West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF) on Tuesday, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kwankwaso was accompanied by his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, and the state governorship candidate, Chief Olukayode Popoola.

Kwankwaso said that the nation at present needed a leadership strong enough to unite Nigeria, create opportunities and promote stability.

“Things have gone bad now. All those good things are not there. This is why we bring this new political party, NNPP.

“We did not only bring the party but elected good candidates in all the states, particularly Oyo State. Popoola is our best,” he said

The presidential candidate called urged Nigerians to shun issues of ethnic and religious politics, but pick the best among the candidates.

He said that it was only the best that could take the nation out of the present situation.

Kwankwaso said that it was time to have a strong leader who could stand the test of the challenges the nation was experiencing.

He said that the nation needed a credible Nigerian with the capacity and track record to lead it out of the current challenges.

“The status quo today, the All Progressives Congress(APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have failed. The status quo requires change.

‘The change is not only the platform but the candidate. I think this is the time to have something new. This is the time to have strong people.

“People who can stand the test of challenges we have today. Now, we need a Nigerian who is credible, who has the capacity and who has a track record,” he said.

Kwankwaso pledged to replicate his feats as Kano State governor in the country, saying he did not borrow a dime as governor.

He said that he was committed to addressing the issues of insecurity with support from security agencies.

The former governor of Kano State promised to make education a priority of his administration, pledging to improve the standard at all levels.

Kwankwaso also promised to patronise local contractors in the southwest to revive infrastructure if elected.

NAN reports that the presidential candidate later attended the presidential campaign of the party where he represented his campaign promises and why he was different from other candidates.