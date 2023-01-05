… urges opposition parties to comply with Executive Order 21

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) has paid N95 million to the Rivers State government for use of public venues for campaigns ahead of the elections.

Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, Chairman, Publicity and Communications Committee of Rivers PDP Campaign Council, said the payment acknowledged in a letter of approval by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Chinedum Mmom, was in compliance with the precautionary requirement of N5 million per public venue stipulated in Governor Nyesom Wike’s Executive Order 21.

The approval letter from Mmom read: “I hereby acknowledge receipt of your deposit of N95,000,000 into the State Government’s account, being the required precautionary deposit for the use of your indicated public schools’ facilities in Rivers State.

“Sequel to your compliance with the directive as contained in our letter dated 6th December 2022, I hereby convey to you my approval of your request for the use of state-owned schools’ facilities as indicated in the annexure to your application.

“Prior to this time, we have publicly indicated that as a responsible political party, PDP shall comply with the dictates of Executive Order 21.

“Now that we have received appropriate authorization, following full compliance with the order, we are prepared to commence open air campaigns in Rivers State.

“We have shown proof we, PDP is not above the law. While thanking Rivers people for their undying support for our great party, we assure them that our candidates will fulfill promises made to the electorate.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has met, and gone ahead to surpass, promises made to the people to pursue a clear vision that is transforming the State into the home of infrastructure.

“Siminalayi Fubara and all our candidates will consolidate on the dividends of democracy that are being delivered by the PDP. This is our pledge to the masses.”