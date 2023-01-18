Fola Folagbade, the CEO of Worital, a publishing brand, is on a mission to change the face of publishing in Africa through his excellent book publishing services. In an interview, he shared more about his background, vision, mission, and the unique features of his project/business.

Fola explains that his quest to improve his life led him to start reading and through reading, he discovered the reason people are impoverished which is due to lack of information and knowledge. He said, “I wanted to help with the spread of the right information and message. All these prepared me for this mission and vision.”

Worital offers book publishing, book branding and sales, and distribution of books. The company is unique in their aim to ensure that every author is delighted with the quality of their book. He sells his company by stating “We take the African message to a global audience while providing excellence and innovation to our authors. We are not just working with writers, we are also working with consumers – readers. Everyone that needs to get better through writing and reading.”

Fola holds a B.Sc in Accounting and also has a certification in Neurolinguistics programming.

He defines his personal brand as excellence, integrity, creativity, happiness, and fun. His ultimate career goal is to build a publishing house where great stories, messages, movies, music, and knowledge are told globally. He mentions God, his wife, and the Worital team as his greatest sources of inspiration and motivation.

Fola finds completion of projects especially when he reads feedbacks of what people are saying about his company’s works. He describes his superpower as his ability to “think deeply, imagine widely and innovate creatively.”

Fola started his project because he was not seeing people doing things the right way and instead of complaining, he decided to do it differently and better. He advises others to know their superpower, equip themselves and leverage on it. He adds that “The best thing is to get better than who you were yesterday and keep evolving.”

Fola has also described Nnamdi Ibe of Excel and Grace Consulting, as friendly, professional, relatable, and someone that pushes him to do more. The relationship between the two has helped them to become better at delegation of work, which has improved production at Worital.

