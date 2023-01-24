By Efosa Taiwo

After parting ways with Frank Lampard, Everton have turned their attention to former Leeds manager, Marcelo Bielsa to take over the managerial role at the club.

The Toffees sacked Lampard on Monday after a string of poor performances that has landed Everton in 19th place out of 20 on the Premier League table.

The former Chelsea boss arrived at Goodison Park in January 2022, and although he helped the club avoid relegation last season, he leaves Everton with only 15 points out of 20 games.

Everton statement reads, “Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months.

“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game.

“The club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.”

According to multiple reports, Bielsa is wanted by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri to replace Frank Lampard at the Goodison Park.

“Moshiri is believed to have already spoken with Bielsa about the prospect of replacing Lampard at Goodison Park. It remains to be seen whether the former Athletic Bilbao coach is interested or has backing from other Everton directors, with the club supposedly taking a collective approach to managerial appointments.

“The West Bromwich Albion head coach, Carlos Corberan, may also be considered,” the Guardian reports.