A Europe-based Nigerian gospel artiste, Okoro Lilian Chidinma has said the challenges she is facing as a gospel singer based in Europe. She bemoaned that the industry is not as vibrant and ‘competitive’ as it is back home in Nigeria.

According to her, “I am still trying to break through in the music industry. Truth be told, it’s hard when you have no one to support you, no fan base, and no recording label that wants to work with you. Yes, it’s hard for me because sometimes, feel like I’m alone and ‘a one-woman squad.

“The competition is high in Nigeria but in Europe here, I’m not seeing that competition because here, I’m well recognised as a female Gospel inspirational singer and you can’t mention any Gospel Singer here without mentioning my name.

“Let me tell you this, despite the difficulties I am facing, in this music industry, I am a secret promoter who pays artists from Nigeria to perform in Europe, that way, can be able to promote my songs and myself. I have spent a lot of money in this industry”, she complained.

“There have also been controversies regarding her knack for fashion and style of dressing. Lilian Dinma dispelled rumours many have bandied around that she is no longer into gospel music.

“I am not going into circular music. Let me tell you, I can’t even write a circular song or get inspiration for it. It’s not possible for me to venture into circular music, it’s not my calling and I will not do it. I have used most of my songs to impact life indirectly or directly.

“I want people to understand that I live in Europe, not Nigeria, and my husband is not a Nigerian, our weather is not the same as Nigeria’s. I love God my maker above all things, but fashion is my passion and business. I love fabulous and beautiful things,” the ‘Believe in God’ crooner stressed.