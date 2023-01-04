Nigeria born Afrobeat star, Ukpebor Osalobo aka Sarz. B has given a shout out to his fans world over for their love and support in his music career which began in 2007.

Sarz.B who hails from Edo State is based in Milan, Italy said in an interview that he has over ten musical albums to his credit since he started Afrobeat/Hip-hop noted that “My inspiration comes from God Almighty though I have role models in the persons of Burnaboy, Shatta Wale, Naira Marley and Lyta”.

Registered under the record label ‘Softgang’ Milan, He confirmed that a new album titled Boyz upgrade is dropping soon urging his fans to watch out.

Talking about his greatest challenge, he said “When I decided to go ahead with music as a professional career, the beginning was quite very very tough”

Born in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria Ukpebor Osalobo aka Sarz B. has register ten albums in his music career and has promised his fans world over to do more in the future and finally thank them saying “I love you all for supporting me may God bless you”.