Climax Music Empire artist, Samuel Aifuwa, otherwise known as Icekid DS, has concluded plans to launch his new album titled: South Boys.

The fast rising Afrobeat Hip-hop musician, who has composed numerous albums and singles over the years, said he was motivated by fans to do the album.

Icekid, whose awards include Best New Artist In Afroscandinavia in 2020, Best Album and Song of the year by Gilos Music Award 2021, said: “Some of my works include EPs Perfect Timing EP, Boy From South EP, She Don Dey (Single), Bum Bum (Single) My Way (Single) Bestie (Single), Rollin (Single) amongst others.”

“Life can be full of ups and downs but I want to pass a positive energy to my fans through Music,” adding that “my fans are one of my biggest motivations and I will do everything to make my fans happy.”

Icekid added that his inspiration is God, saying: “He was coming from nothing with nothing promised and looking up to God only.”