By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A group of ethnic youth leaders, operating under the aegis of Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council, NEYLC, had applauded the courage of the High Court of the FCT in its judgement barring the Department of State Service from inviting, arresting and detaining the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over allegation of terrorism funding.

Recall that Justice M.A. Hassan of the FCT High Court had delivered the judgment, Thursday, in a suit seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and all officers under their control from instigating the arrest of Emefiele, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The group, in its reaction to the development, described the judgment as a landmark one that will remain indelible in the history of the country.

The NEYLC is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

NEYLC’s position was contained in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiama, made available to the media on Wednesday.

The statement read, “We, ethnic youth leaders in this country welcome and celebrate the decision of the Abuja High Court on the wrongful move by the DSS to put Dr Emefiele behind bars and prosecute him on trump-up charges.

“This judgment has further proved that the judiciary is indeed the last hope of the common man.

“The court verdict is not only a landmark one, but it is also legendary and commendable.

“We urge the DSS and its leadership to allow common sense to prevail and obey the court judgment to the letter.

“They must, in respect for the judiciary and the nation’s constitution, desist from harassing Dr Emefiele. They must allow him to concentrate on his national assignment and deliver on the lofty reforms of the apex bank,” it added.