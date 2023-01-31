THE Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, yesterday, warned politicians to eschew violence and inciting utterances in their campaigns.

The league which organized a 3-day interactive session with the Governorship Candidates from the various political parties in the 2023 Governorship election in Ogun State, also urged politicians to be ‘Omoluabi’ in their politicking.

The league, in the communique by the chairman and the secretary of the Directorate of Leadership and Good governance, Qasim Sanusi and Tajudeen Uthman respectively said the interactive session was part of the efforts and the desire of the Ogun State Muslims to contribute to quality governance.

The league said: “They equally reminded that it is only when their civic responsibilities are fulfilled that trusted individuals who can oil the wheel of progress in the state would emerge.

“The progress and development of State is a must do task for all. Hence, we should join hands to accomplish it.”

The communiqué reads: “Invitation letters were therefore sent to all governorship candidates in Ogun state in the 2023 race, while notifications were also sent to their respective political party secretariat in the State.

“The leadership of the Muslim Community as well as eminent Muslim personalities across the state therefore converged at the Crescent Hall, Leme, Abeokuta for the programme.

“The President General of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, Shaykh Sikirullahi Babalola, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Shaykh Sa’adallahi Bamgbola, the Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Shaykh Muftaudeen Ayanbadejo, the Chief Imam of Remoland, Shaykh AbdulQadri Jinadu and notable Muslim leaders in the State and representatives of major Islamic organisations received the Governorship candidates and other guests on behalf of the Muslims in the State.

“The governorship candidates and the representative used the opportunity of the interactive session to present their manifestoes, their ability to govern the State and the ingenuity they are bringing on board for the better administration of the Gateway State if given the opportunity.

“While responding to questions from the panelists and the general public, the candidates displayed good preparation to tackle the challenges facing the various sectors of the State in practicable terms.

“They gave their blueprint of how the abundant but untapped resources in the state would be harnessed for the benefit of all. Finally, they also promised to provide people-oriented government if elected.

“The candidates also declared covenant with the people of Ogun State to serve them to the best of their ability and ensure proper administration of Local Governments to take dividends of democracy to the grassroots. Also, all the candidates agreed that there is need to revolutionalise the security architecture of the state, sincerely revamp the education sector and improve the health sector of the state; all for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

“All the governorship candidates present sought the understanding and cooperation of the Muslim Ummah to achieve the Ogun State of everyone’s desire when they get into office.

“The Muslim community in return pledged her readiness to be trustworthy and reliably partner with whoever emerges as the governor with a view to taking the state to enviable height among the comity of states in the country.

“The leadership of the Muslim Ummah prayed for all the candidates who attended the 3-day event, Ogun state and Nigeria at large.”