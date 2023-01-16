By Emmanuel otabor

Esan Doctor is one of the new Comedians in the Nigerian Comedy Industry with the full name “Alenkhe Larry” who switched from Music to comedy in the year 2016, he did music for 9 years and has over 30 streaming songs online.

He was Formerly known as Tpraiz, he came at a time when Broda Shaggi and Lasisi Elenu were trending. Esan Doctor is Currently 30 Years of age. He was born on November 25, 1991. He’s in the same category as the likes of Mr. Macaroni, Mc Edo Pikin, Carter Efe, and Broda Shaggy.

Esan Doctor is one Nigerian Instagram comedian whose hilarious skits have really earned him a lot of followers and reposts over the months, he presently has over 500k plus Instagram followers and was also nominated for the Edo state Awards “Best comedian of the Year”.

You can also check him up on Instagram @Esan_doctor

Esan Doctor is an Edo by Tribe, Born and raised in Warri (Delta state) Nigeria.

Esan Doctor Finished from The university of Ambrose Alli Ekpoma, Edo state, From the Department of Economics, in the year 2014.

He’s very popular with his very weird facial expression and with his very weird old-school looks, where he portrays himself as a very brilliant and crazy professor.

Esan Doctor was raised by his Dad’s Late Elder sister because his dad and mum got separated and weren’t together right from when he was a little boy. He also said he often gets inspiration for his skits through happenings around him, then he quickly puts all those ideas into writing and often converts them into crazy funny videos, that everyone can relate with.

Esan Doctor has also been featured in different Nollywood Movies, Series, and also Comedy skits with several Comedians and Actors including Carter Efe, Ay Comedian, Boma Apore, Mc shakara, Adeniyi Johnson, Williams Uchemba, Real Warri Pikin, Osas, Efe Irele and much more.

Esan Doctor was born into a family of 8, He has 3 half brothers and 4 half-sisters, He is the last boy of the family.

Esan Doctor started his entertainment career in 2009 as a Gospel Musician, He was Formerly known as “Tpraiz” he recorded over 60 songs which are currently still streaming online till date as we speak, to listen to these songs, all you have to do is make a search for “Tpraiz” on Google search to download all his pasts songs, he was also a one-time MTN Project fame participant,

He started paying very close attention to the likes of Basketmouth, Osofia, Mr. IBu, Ay Comedian, xploit comedy mark angels comedy to make his face even funnier.