Solicits for vote for all PDP candidates

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi, JP has urged residents of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs who registered in the last concluded Continuous voters exercise to go collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs in their various wards and point of registration.

Ereyitomi made the appeal to his Warri Federal constituents recently as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC begins distribution of PVCs from ward level January 6-15, 2023 across the three Warri LGAs and all parts of the state and country respectively.

He described the PVC distribution as a clear way to build confidence and add more people to exercise their franchise to vote for PDP candidates as Warri LGAs and Delta are for PDP all the time, noting that PDP has all it takes to rescue Nigeria at the federal level and add more improvement to the state growth.

Rep Ereyitomi who is also seeking a return to the House of Representatives solicited votes for all PDP candidates from presidential, Atiku-Okowa, Governorship – Sheriff Oborevwori/Onyeme, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly in the 2023 polls.

Dr. Ereyitomi stressed the need for INEC to make the PVC collection to be done in an easy and stress-free process to encourage eligible voters not to be disenfranchised by not accessing their PVCs.