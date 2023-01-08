.

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC governorship candidate in Delta, has said that the era of politics of intimidation and violence was over with the introduction of BVAS machines in the nation’s electoral system.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy President of the Senate, made the remark on Saturday during the party’s ward-to-ward campaign in Uzere, Aviara and Olomoro communities in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District said that the party would resist any attempt by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to intimidate the APC members in Isokoland and other parts of the state.

“The politics of intimidation is over. With the introduction of the BVAS machine by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), be rest assured that we buried the politics of intimidation and violence.

“Let me assure our teeming supporters that there will be adequate security in the next elections. For our supporters and Isoko people who want to vote for APC, come on the days of the elections and vote for us.

“For those planning to intimidate our members, they should know that we will resist them,” Omo-Agege warned.

He urged the electorate in Isoko and other parts of the state to turn out en mass to vote for all APC candidates in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections, assuring that there would be adequate security.

The lawmaker further assured the people of Delta that their votes would count in the forthcoming elections, adding that the era when election materials were snatched and thumb-printed in political leaders’ homes was gone forever.

At Aviara Kingdom, Omo-Agege told the cheering crowd that his administration resolved and restored the aged-long electrical blackout in the community.

Also, Mr Joel Thomas-Onowhakpo, the APC Delta South Senatorial candidate, urged the people of the state to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He appealed to the electorate in Delta South to vote APC and ensure that PDP was relegated in the state

Thomas-Onowhakpo also urged the people to vote for Omo-Agege as governor, assuring that his administration would bring massive development to all parts of the state.

The highpoint of the campaign was the defection of scores of PDP chieftains in Isoko South, including former deputy governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr James Igbi, to the APC.

Other defectors from the PDP included Mr Goodluck Obrogo and Mr James Miller, a political aide to the majority leader of the Delta House of Assembly.

They announced their defection at Uzere, the country home of PDP stalwart, Ogieh, saying they were rejecting the PDP for APC over the underdevelopment of Isoko Nation by the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

Among the campaign, train included the State Chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie; Director-General of Delta APC Campaign and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe.

Others were Dr Otive Igbuzo; Dr Ogaga Ifowodo; former APC chairman in Delta, Apostle Jones Erue; Mr Godwin Anaughe; Mr Karo Ilolo and Prince Yemi Emiko among others.