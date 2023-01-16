By Efosa Taiwo

Convener, Super Volunteers for Peter Obi, Morris Monye has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi and its gubernatorial candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will win Lagos state in the 2023 elections.

Obi is in the running for the presidency of the country and faces a tough battle with heavyweights, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Ahmed TInubu of the All Progressives Congress for the presidential seat.

In Lagos state, LP also faces a fierce challenge in ousting the incumbent government of the APC led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election into office.

Also Read

Labour Party plans’ll drive quality life of average Nigerians – Peter Obi

According to Morris, as a result of the introduction of BVAS, the era of election rigging is over.

He said, therefore, Obi and Gbadebo can be assured of victory in Lagos state at the polls.

He wrote, ”The era of election rigging is over. Alas, for the opposition, BVAS is here.

”Most rigging happens at the wards but this will be eliminated as the result is transmitted directly to INEC

He added, ”So let me explain.

”Before Polling units get their result, the result is accurate, everyone is happy, it is then sent to the ward. In the ward, 2 + 2 does not equal 4, rigging is done. It goes to the INEC office at the LG from LG to state REC.

”Let me recap Polling Unit: Accurate

Ward: Magic

LG: Magic becomes established

State REC: Shoddy result is now law.

‘Criminals now enter power.

But now, Nigerians and Lagosians have chosen LP. The opposition are in fear. Everything is working in our alignment.” Labour Party will win Lagos. Gbadebo and Peter Obi will win. Strategies are being implemented.



The era of election rigging is over. Alas, for the opposition, BVAS is here.



Most rigging happen at the wards but this will be eliminated as result is transmitted directly to INEC— Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) January 16, 2023