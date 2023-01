Manchester City produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Tottenham 4-2 and prevent a potential fatal blow to their Premier League title defence on Thursday.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, City struck three times in 12 minutes through Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez before Mahrez added his second late on to move Pep Guardiola’s men to within five points of leaders Arsenal.