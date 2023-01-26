As the general elections continue to draw closer, a group of Enugu professional elites living in Canada has thrown its weight behind the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah, assuring him of their unflinching commitment in ensuring he emerged the next governor of the state.

This came as the senator representing Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, assured the PDP and its governorship flagbearer, Dr. Peter Mbah, of his people’s support in the forthcoming general elections, saying they’d queue behind the party at the polls.

The Enugu professionals group, while giving the reasons for their choice, the elite body, under the auspice of Enugu Diaspora Canada, said it arrived at the decision after a critical, exhaustive debate and proper scrutiny of the credentials of all governorship candidates in the state.

The group further maintained that it had confidence in Dr. Mbah’s capacity to stamp out insecurity, insulate the state from the raging national socio-economic challenges through his leadership experiences garnered over the years from both the private and the public sectors.

According to the group, Mbah’s leadership competence and credentials will trigger industrial revolution, create massive jobs for the youths, transform the status of the state through a sustainable pace in wealth creation, quality and affordable education and habitable environment for the citizens to fulfill their potentials.

It also commended him for his issue-based and focused campaigns, while refusing to engage in personal attacks as notoriously known of some candidates in the state, promising to continue to mobilize their people to rally round his candidacy.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Lucky Ogbodo, expressed their readiness to partner with the state under Dr. Mbah’s leadership to bring more investments to the people.

While donating some campaign items, he stated that most of the Enugu professionals living in Canada were into different businesses, and would be glad to key into the robust programmes and development plans of the governorship candidate.

He said: “We, the indigenes of Enugu State residing in Canada have unanimously decided to endorse the candidacy of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the office of governor of Enugu State.

“This decision was taken after exhaustive debate and proper scrutiny of the credentials of all the aspiring candidates for the position.

“In consideration of the current spate of insecurity, economic and social challenges facing our state, we are reposing our trust in you to draw from your wealth of experiences and successes in both private and public sectors to create an inhabitable and sustainable environment of peace, massive employment, increasing wealth, quality and affordable education as contained in your Statement of Purpose (manifesto).

“We are proud of your focus on discussing issues without engaging in personal attacks on your opponents. It is a virtue worthy of emulation by other candidates. We will continue to engage the good people of Enugu to rally around you to ensure you emerge the next Governor of Enugu State in 2023.”

Meanwhile, the senator representing Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, has assured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship flagbearer, Dr. Peter Mbah, of his people’s support in the forthcoming general elections, saying they’d queue behind the party at the polls.

The ranking senator gave the assurance at Ukpabi-Nimbo and Adani, headquarters of Igbo-Ano and Ogboli development centers, respectively, at the town-hall meetings organised on Wednesday by the gubernatorial candidate to extract their priority needs as part of his vision for the state.

Senator Utazi, while commending the party for the choice of Dr. Mbah at a time the country was facing existential threats from socio-economic challenges, said God had answered the people’s prayer by sending a Daniel that would rescue the state.

Describing the Uzo Uwani people as fully PDP members, the lawmaker expressed confidence that the ruling party would sweep the local government area with wide margin of victory, even as he called on the guber candidate to carry his people along in his administration through massive investments in the agrarian area.

He called for the engagement of the youths in revenue yielding opportunities that would address unemployment, youth restlessness and injustice.

Mbah, whent in the drive to achieving his administration’s plans, assured that he would partner with the people to create massive employment opportunities for them.

He stressed that the federal revenue allocations were decreasing by the day which required alternative strategic model by looking inwards and doing things radically different.

Disclosing that part of his plans was to take a bold step to migrate the state’s economy to a global digital economy that will reposition state, create jobs, eradicate poverty, Mbah added that technology would be the driving force of his government.

Agriculture, he stated, would contribute at least, 30% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, saying it would transform from manual and subsistence farming to mechanized farming.o said the large arable lands in the zone would make the area an epicenter of development