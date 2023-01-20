..says he is best among all candidates

By Chinedu Adonu

The people of Enugu East senatorial zone in Enugu state have endorsed the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Peter Mbah and his deputy Barr Ifeanyi Ossai.

The people of the zone during the endorsement rally at Michael Okpara square, Enugu on Friday said they are endorsing Barr. Mbah based on his capacity and competence.

They said that Mbah stands tall among other candidates of other political parties who are equally from Enugu East senatorial zone.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that the choice of Peter Mbah was based equity and justice adding that the endorsement of the candidate by the entire senatorial zone transcends party sentiments.

“Mbah was the product of free, fair and transparent and credible election during Primary last year. The fact that every other party zoned the ticket to the zone.

“Others have also joined hands with Mba to ensure that the party wins the election. His candidacy transcends partisan boundaries. Mbah is a phenomenal young man with an uncommon capacity for quality performance, especially giving his experience in the public and private sector.

“His experience in the testaments to the fact that tomorrow is indeed here. For earning the trust and support of the people of Enugu East,” he said.

He called on all sons and daughters of the zone to go and collect their PVCs as that is the only means through which they can express their support for Mbah.

Speaking earlier, the speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi lauded governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for chosen Mbah as the candidate of PDP, stressing that the zone is behind his victory.

Hear him: “Your Excellency you know we gathered here to request for one thing which is that it’s the turn of Enugu East senatorial zone to produce the next governor and you granted our request by anointing Barr. Peter Ndubuisi MBA as you successor.

“Your Excellency, today we have gathered again with only one agenda, with one voice to tell you that we have met and agree that Mbah is our assured candidate.

“We are here to Inform you that out of the whole candidates from other political parties which were also from the zone that Mbah is our candidate come March 11th, 2023 election.

“We want you to present Peter Mbah to the people of Enugu West and North senatorial zone as the best candidate for the governorship, s that we all and Mbah will be singing a joyful song,” he said.

The former governor of Old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, said that Peter Mbah will emerge the governor of Enugu State following the previous election since democracy returned to Nigeria.

Senator Nwobodo also endorsed His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the best senatorial candidate for Enugu North senatorial district.

“You’re already our governor. You are such an intelligent and vibrant young man that will deliver good governance to the people of Enugu state. Since the establishment of Democracy PDP never fail election in Enugu. You can’t talk about Enugu without PDP. He said that people may be abusing you but what people say is not what God said and they will turn back to rejoice with you.

“Anybody that said you should not go to Senate is a failure,” he said.

The immediate past chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, also endorsed Mbah, saying that though as a member of APC, he is overwhelmed by campaign manifesto that indeed he meant well for Enugu people, given the chance.

The former APC boss who said that he represented the former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani at the occasion, pointed out that leadership choice should not be based on party but on individual basis of what one can offer.

“I am of APC but I and my members will vote for Peter Mbah,” he said.

Nwoye who is strong supporter of APC presidential candidate, Tinubu said that once they finish with the presidential election, they would turn everything over to Peter Mbah. “After March 25, we are going to turn everything over to Peter Mbah,” he promised.

Other groups that throw their support behind the well attended endorsement rally for Peter Mbah, includes, women wing from the zone, clergymen, traditional rulers, traders Association, OMTA and other groups.