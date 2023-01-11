By Oriri Peter

It is saddening that the politics of Africa is yet to transcend mendacities. It is equally reprehensible that the Enone Federal Constituency is being dragged into this low by the inordinate ambition of a few individuals.

These individuals, rather than state what they plan to achieve in the unlikely event that they win, have chosen to engage in mudslinging.

To them, since defeat is staring at their faces, their only consolation is the trophy for winning a mud fight. They shall take this trophy, unopposed, while we get the certificate of return to be issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Unperturbed by their vituperations, Hon. Barr Aida Nath Ogwuche is coasting to victory. Indeed, for a political striker like Aida, such diatribe is not unexpected as she has whittled down the supposed influence and braggadocio of certain individuals who thought they could lord over the constituency. In all of these, her drive is just one: to provide dividends of democracy to the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo people upon her victory and consequent inauguration in June.

As an experienced public servant, this Amazon will bring her experience to bare in providing effective representation to the constituency. She has already developed, in her portfolio, a list of bills and motions to sponsor, upon her swearing-in, for the development of her constituency.

Furthermore, there is a list of projects she has itemized to ensure they get the attention of State, Federal Government and International Organisations.

She is loved by all and sundry due to her humanitarian outing and human capital development and the development of her constituency.

In her personal capacity, she had previously being awarding scholarships to deserving students, constructed houses for the poor and had been a pillar of support for the downtrodden, she has also previously

handled probono cases, visits to prisons in abuja to clear up fines for people wrongly imprisoned or imprisoned for little or no fault of theirs.

It is, indeed, not out of place to say that for one who has used her personal finances for the upliftment of the poor, using legislative powers to attract development to her constituency will not be a tall order.

Those who love to see the development of the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency have just one choice in Aida Nath. If she can do it in her private capacity, she can even do better when thrusted with public authority.

There is therefore the urgent need for electorates of all demographic compositions – youth, women, the aged – to queue behind Barr. Nath as she falls in the category of the first two strata and has been of significant impact to the aged.

Comrade Oriri Peter is the Director, Strategic Communication (Spokesman), Aida Nath Campaign Organization.