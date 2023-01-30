By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel has appreciated Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, AKSEPWMA, for making the State to emerge the cleanest in the country for the fifth consecutive time since 2018.

Emmanuel in a statement made available to newsmen gave the thanks, Friday, when he received the Green Crystal Trophy and Certification Award presented to State, through the Chairman of AKSEPWMA, Prince Akpan Ikim, during the State Executive Council meeting held at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Uyo.

His words: “Let me on behalf of the entire State Executive Council and Akwa Ibom people appreciate the Ministry of Environment and the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection & Waste Management Agency, thank you for making us proud, thank you for being consistent.

” By the time you win first prize consecutively for five years it means you have been doing the right thing consistently. I think it is the right time to be the first state to convert that waste to wealth through innovation, by your creativity and idea, that is the challenge I am giving to your team now.

“Take a step further, all those who post bills on the median to mess our highways and major roads, once you get one of them to paint the cape from the beginning to the end others will not come out again”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of AKSEPWM

Prince Akpan Ikim thanked the Governor for his vision and leadership in promoting environmental sustainability in the State which has projected the state into national and international periscope as the cleanest State in Nigeria from 2018 to 2022.

Ikim noted that at the public presentation of the award, “key performance indicators were used which include; road/street cleaning- 30per cent, vegetation/drainage control – 15per cent public opinion poll 10per cent knowledge, attitude and practice of hygiene and sanitation by people -15per cent, and waste Management -30per cent”

Ikim who assured Akwa Ibom people of working tirelessly to maintain a safe and clean environment, and appealed to residents of the state to adhere to official hours of waste disposal from 6am to 6pm daily only at approved receptacle points

The Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong in the statement made available to newsmen, said the State Executive Council charged the Ministry of

Labour and Manpower Planning to ensure that Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center, at Ikot Ada Idem commenced fully within the next two months.

He stated that Council at the meeting approved the state’s participation in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), award of contract for the construction of internal roads in Shelter Afrique Estate, Uyo, and memo to implement Akwa Ibom Social Investment and Poverty Alleviation Policy through the State’s empowerment programme.

“The Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources informed Council that the Governor had granted assent to the water Law which was passed by the House of Assembly. Commissioner for Education reported that the state scholarship awards had been concluded and 500 eligible students had received their cheques.

“Also the Commissioner for Health reported that the work at the General Hospitals in Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo local government areas have reached advance stages and will soon be commissioned”, Ememobong added.