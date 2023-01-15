By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian media personality and voice-over artist, Emma Ugolee has shared his thoughts on Mavin’s singer, Rema being the first African singer to hit the number spot on Global Billboard chart since the award berthed in 1940, saying D’Prince who discovered the singer deserves all the accolades too.

According to him,”Fela Kuti to Angelique kidjo Onyeka Owenu, Manu Dibango, Mariam Makeba, 2face Idibia and Lerato Molapo are some African greats, who in all their glory, never knew what the no 1 spot on the Global Billboards charts felt like. 83 years later, today a Nigerian youngster, 23year-old Divine Ikubo aka Rema becomes the 1st musician to achieve that feat from Africa. This is not a “small thing” at all like Nigerians would say.”



He said, “While everyone in his life must be proud of him, from Africans, Nigerians, his family, his music team, the amazing Don Jazzy, etc I am particularly proud of someone else as far as this feat is concerned. His name is Charles Enebeli. He is 37yrs old and the 1st talent manager in the world to discover the 1st African musician to make the #1 song in the world.



“Charles is the real MVP of this story because Charles believed in a stranger 10years ago. Barely 14 year old kid from Ekenwan road Benin City, Edo state. He gave him all the resources at his disposal and more importantly, gave brotherly moral support and direction. He took a chance on him and waited 10yrs since 2013 to see this day.

“Even when competition around Rema was the stiffest thing around. Charles kept pushing. He did all of this without trying to share the limelight with Rema with his record label in the background. Never spotted in videos or award stages making speeches. Invisible wings beneath wings. He never had issues and was never reported to be playing God.”