As Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the first African to serve as Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations turns 90 today, he has been described as a disciplinarian who raised his children with a strong sense of values.

Anyaoku was born on January 18, 1933, in Obosi, Anambra State.

Mrs Adiba Ighodaro, Anyaoku’s eldest child and only daughter, and Yemi, his first son, asserted that they could not imagine any better father in the world.

According to them, despite the nature of their father’s work which made him travel a lot, the Adazie Obosi was always there for his children and other family members.

Speaking glowingly about her father, Adiba noted that one of the attributes she learnt from the renowned diplomat was paying attention to details and always striving for perfection in everything, including in work, in academics or in managing relationships with other people.

She said: “I cannot imagine any better father. He brought us up with strong sense of value, what is right and what is wrong. He taught us the importance of honesty, integrity, and the need to look out for others who are less fortunate.”

On whether the father was there for them during their growing up days, she excitedly responded: “Absolutely! Our father has always been there for us. He’s, obviously, as you know from his work, a very busy man who travelled a lot but he would always make a point, particularly, when we were younger, of trying to adjust his schedule so that he would be around during holidays. We always went on holidays together and made sure that he prioritized coming to school events or parent-teacher meetings.

“He did a very good job, I would say, of insulating us from the busyness of his job. Obviously, he couldn’t have done it without a very strong partner in our mother.

“He’s also very protective and 100 per cent committed to the well-being of his family, not just to his immediate family, but the extended family too. Our dad always supports everybody in what they want to do and he’s never discriminated. He, always, puts everybody else first; perhaps, we can say that he’s selfless to a fault.

“Our father is a disciplinarian but always fair and I won’t say a disciplinarian in the Nigerian sense because as we were growing up, there were a lot of our friends who used to comment that he’s not like a Nigerian father. He didn’t just dictate or say you must do this or you must study that, he always listened, and heard your own side of things and discuss them with you.

“Let me also say this because my children are now adults and working. So, all the things that I said, the grandchildren would exactly say the same thing and even though they were born at a time my father was probably the busiest person they knew, they have always felt that he had time for them and he had a real interest in everything about them whether school, friendship or anything that they had done or were doing or are doing now. So we all value that in our father. We’re thankful to him for this and many more.”

Also eulogizing his father, Anyaoku’s first son, Yemi, said he and his siblings were thankful for the role the elder statesman played in their lives.

He stated that Chief Anyaoku was a product of a society with a proper value system.

“Our father grew up when Nigeria was achieving its independence. He is a product of the society that Nigeria had at the time, a proper value system. A product of a society where everything worked in Nigeria. The value system, and moral upbringing, dates back to when Nigeria was internationally recognised as a significant entity on the world stage.

“So, the value system that has been passed down to us, his children, especially being from an area that makes Nigeria proud, makes us feel proud about Nigeria. I will say that we have everything to be thankful for because my father, despite his busy schedule, had time for his family. You may see him as an international diplomat, which he is, but we see him as our father”, Yemi opined.