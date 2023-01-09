By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Several youth groups and civil society organizations have urged the Department of State Service, DSS to immediately release the President of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr. Godwin Meliga.

In a statement on Monday, the groups which included Ohanaeze Arewa, Oduduwa, Middlebelt, South South Youth forums and Civil Society Organization, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) alleged that Meliga’s arrest was because he exposed the plot of the Director General, DG DSS, Yusuf Bichi in framing the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for terrorism financing.

The groups said that human rights lawyers led by Emeka Ozoani (SAN) have also condemned the arrest while offering free legal services to Meliga and other officials of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders who they said were being harassed and threatened by the Service.

They insisted that the press conference by the coalition for which the DSS was now arresting them was not a crime known to law, adding that it was the arbitrary whims and caprices of the DG DSS that was now leading him.

“We the ethnic youth leaders comprising of Ohanaeze, Arewa, Oduduwa, Middlebelt, South South Youth forums and Civil Society Organization, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) are totally condemning the arrest of the President of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard Mr. Godwin Meliga by the DG of the DSS for exposing the plot of the DG to frame the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele for Terrorism Financing.

“Meliga was abducted from his house in Gwarinpa, Abuja at 1am on 8th January in a bid to silence him from further exposing how the DG DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi was involved in the aborted plot to frame the CBN Governor for terrorism.

“Meliga is among the few good Nigerians demanding the sack and arrest of the DG for the failed criminal Act, in a bid to appoint his stooge as CBN Governor.

“We are warning that no harm should come to one of our own. Not even a single hair should leave Meliga’s body. We call on the DG to immediately release Mr. Meliga and stop his clampdown on people exercising their human rights. We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the compromised DG, Bichi “, the coalition stated.