By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

MEN of the State Security Service have arrested Mr Godwin Meliga, President of Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, who was part of the coalition of groups who exposed the plot by the State Security Service to arrest the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor over alleged terrorism financing.

Family members of the activist who confirmed his arrest to newsmen said the men from the SSS headquarters stormed his residence in the Gwarimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory at about midnight on Saturday and whisked him away.

The group’s publicity secretary, Mr Abbah Owoicho, in a statement to this effect on Monday, said the DSS operatives took the activist into custody after they surrendered the private security guards at his residence.

“They broke down the protector and barged into his house and assaulted him severely before taking him away in handcuffs. He was said to be wearing only his boxers and singlet as of the time of the arrest,” Owoicho said.

“The family disclosed that the men of the service had trailed Meliga after they arrested one Samson Babalola, said to be with his car on Thursday.

” His wife who has been weeping since the attack on her husband has informed us that Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and this unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger,” Owoicho added.

Owoicho told newsmen that all members of the group’s National Executive Committee, NEC, have been summoned to Abuja on Tuesday for an emergency meeting to seek ways of securing his immediate release.