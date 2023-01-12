The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma said that Ndigbo needs to embrace the message of “Renewed Hope” especially concerning national politics, for our collective and national interest.

He stated this during the Presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu State.

Governor Uzodimma who doubles as the APC Southeast Presidential Campaign Coordinator further advised Ndigbo to embrace the politics of inclusiveness at the National level as against the “isolation-kind” of politics which has yielded no result.

While drumming support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uzodimma reiterated that APC is the National Party to be associated with and Tinubu is the best and brightest from the South.