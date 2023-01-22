A group, Egbema Leaders of Thought, E.L.O.T have pledged to support His Royal Majesty, Amb. Meshack E. A. Ubabiri, Bini Pere IV on his accession to the throne of his forefathers and the subsequent presentation of Staff of Office by the government of Delta State.

E.L.O.T made the pledge in a press release made available to newsmen in Ogbudugbudu by Elder Edmond Doyah-Tiemo during the presentation of staff of office.

He remarked “On behalf of the leadership of ELOT and the very peace-loving people of Egbema kingdom in Delta and Edo states, I congratulate you on this momentous and historic event”

“We are not in doubt of your sterling attributes that are glowing for everyone to see. As Egbema people, at this time in our history, we needed someone that will be a unifier, a rallying point, someone that will understand the obligations of protecting the cultural rights of the people and promoting their wellbeing.

“Everyone who knows you is convinced that you will fulfill these obligations in the spirit of all of your great ancestors with great insight and honesty.

He urged the Agadagba to work closely with neighboring Kings and commit himself to carrying his subjects along to a new era of peace, stability, and progress in the great Egbema Kingdom in Delta and Edo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“As you ascend the revered throne of your great ancestors, you should be prepared to use your new position as Agadagba and as the primary custodian of the rich cultural heritage and practices of the Egbema people to bring development to our people.

Tiemo urged the Agadagba to commit to advancing and outdoing the honorable legacies of his successors.

He urged him to cooperate with the government and other traditional leaders in the state and nation to promote peace, harmony, and socioeconomic growth.

He prayed that “God Almighty will grant him wisdom and courage he will require to oversee further progress and greater prosperity in Egbema kingdom”

The new King was given the E.L.O.T’s best wishes for a “lasting and greatly” fruitful reign in the service of his people and the nation.