John Alechenu, Abuja

The Director of Strategic Communications

PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momudu has described many polls relegating the PDP Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket to second place as elitist and heavily reliant on technology amidst a largely illiterate soceity.

Momodu said this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

He expressed the campaigns confidence that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa were making steady progress towards occupying Aso Rock come May 29, 2023.

He said, “I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming Presidential election on February 25, 2023, and have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

“I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established polical history of Nigeria and empirical data.

“A Presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election.

“It is a fact of history that whenever the South produced two strong candidates, the dominant Nothern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari.

“Bola Tinubu is far weaker today in the South West and Awolowo was by far more formidable, while Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first Governor General and President of Nigeria) in the South East, and Kwankwaso is the current Aminu Kano.“

Shedding light on how all these will work in favour of the PDP Presidential ticket, he said “Atiku Abubakar will dominate the North East, North West, North Central and South South. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South West but won’t have enough to win.

“The bridges required to cross to victory has taken Atiku 30 years to build. Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria.

“ Over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail. Hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly.

“ I repeat, the entire North and the South South will make Atiku the next President. Atiku will still be competitive in the South East and South West.

“Wherever Obi is number one in the East, Atiku will be number two. Wherever Tinubu is number one in the South West, Atiku will be number two or vice versa.

“Atiku will be the first to cross the line of recording 25 percent in 24 states. He will get 25 percent automatically in the 19 states of Northern Regions and will pick six in South South automatically.

“He will pick more 25 percent in all of the five states in the South East, a traditional base of PDP, and same in the South West. Wherever Obi is number one, Atiku will be number two or vice versa.

“I do not know of any state PDP will not record 25 percent and eventually win the overall popular votes.

“Nigeria has become so polarizingly divided (pardon my tautology) that the “peoples” are going to vote majorly along ethnic lines as well as primordial sentiments.

“The North will not vote a “fake Muslim” in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“The scam is dead on arrival. The North East will never vote for a number two position when they’ve been chasing the number one since 1966.

“The North West will not abandon an Atiku for a Tinubu who’s well known for his iron grip on Lagos State since 1999.

“The South West itself knows it has the most controversial and palpably weakest candidate in this race this time and would humbly and readily accept its fate with equanimity.

“It will also dawn on the South East that Obi’s raving popularity alone cannot carry him across the winning line and many of their traditional voters will willingly settle for

Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, the cerebral man and gentle giant of Igbo ancestry.

“ I predict that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He is the most prepared, experienced candidate in the race who’s ready to hit the ground running from day one. Nigerians will experience real politicking in the days ahead.”