Pic during the handing over of the refurbished bus in Ondo.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A social group, Elites Banter Klub, in fulfilling their annual civic responsibility, has handed over a refurbished bus to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Ondo State Command.

The bus had been involved in an accident and subsequently abandoned, as the correctional centre thought it was beyond repairs.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Engineer kolapo Talabi, the association’s Vice President, Oluwaseun Adeboyejo, said refurbishing the bus was in fulfilment of the club’s objective of catalyzing social and community development.

Adeboyejo, added that the move was also to ease the burden of the correctional service and to complement the government’s effort.

Reacting, Controller Nigeria Correctional Service Ondo State Command, Mr Ope Fatinikun, expressed delight and surprise at the gesture, noting that the Klub has met an essential need of the service in the state.

Fatinikun, also handed over a letter of appreciation by the comptroller General of NCOs, Mr Aliu Nababa to the Klub.