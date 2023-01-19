By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday, disclosed that it has received eight brand new power transformers under the World Bank funded Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project, NETAP.

The company in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah stated that the transformers comprise six number 150/187.5MVA, 330/132/33kV power transformers and two number 100/125MVA, 132/33kV power transformers are still at the ports as arrangement is being concluded to move the transformers.

She said the transformers would be sent to projects located in Bauchi, Mayo Belwa, Yola, Maiduguri and Damaturu.

In a related development, TCN has also disclosed that the Kumbotso 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation, Kano, yesterday, received another 13 heavy duty trucks, loaded with transformer accessories, bringing to 20 the total number of trucks that have delivered the accessories for 300MVA and 100MVA power transformers that will soon arrive the Kumbotso Transmission Substation.

TCN explained that the 300MVA is targeted at increasing bulk power to five substations including DanAgundi, Hadejia, Wudil and Azare Substations as well as the Kumbotso Substation where it will be installed.