The National Association of Nigerian Students South Africa (NANSSA) has expressed displeasure over the recent disconnection of electricity supply to the Nigerian Consulate by that country’s energy company, City Power.

The students’ body made its position known in a statement issued on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The statement was signed by Abdulrazak Abubakar and Olusegun Ajayi, President and Secretary General respectively.

The group said it was unhappy with what it called the embarrassing treatment of the Nigerian Consulate.

“For the record, the new Consul General, who got into the office in August 2022, has been doing his best to clear the said outstanding electricity bill in a mutual agreement process with City Power and he has never failed in honouring that agreement.

” It became very baffling how the payment agreement process was thrown to the winds and the men of City Power would have to go and invade the Nigerian Consulate without appropriate notice.

” This is a clear deviation from the diplomatic respect that is due the Nigerian Consulate and absolute attempt to humiliate the consulate.

” Note that the Nigerian Consulate has among many other things doubled its efforts to make sure that Nigerians in South Africa are promoting peace, legality and productivity and the City Power should not be a distraction at this critical time,” it said.

According to the body, the consulate is committed to quality representation of Nigeria in South Africa and would not do anything to jeopardise any indigenous or foreign organisation and business in South Africa and will so request that in return.

It urged the South African authorities to respect the Nigerian Consulate and notify it on matters the public, organisations and individuals would want the Nigerian Consulate to act upon.(NAN)