Cross section of participants at the APC sensitization forum in Lagos, Thursday.

.Woos massive votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, has stressed the need for all eligible voters in the state to obtain Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, as the key towards ensuring massive votes for its Presidential candidate, Nola Tinubu and incumbent state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and otter party candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

Chairman of APC in the state and leader of the campaign council, directorate of mobilization, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made remarks while addressing market leaders across the state during a sensitization, voter education forum on the February and March general polls in the country, held on Thursday, at the Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Alausa, Ikeja.

The occasion also afforded the Lagos state campaign council, directorate of mobilization, ample opportunity to sensitize the people on the bimodal voter registration system, BVAS.

“The aim is to sensitise market leaders on the electoral act and the process of voting during the polls for validation,” Ojelabi explained.

According to the chairman of APC, there was a need to educate voters because everyone must be properly guided.

Ojelabi stated, “The essence of this enlightenment is just to educate them to know the role they are expected to play come February 25 , the first of its kind that Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will be deploying using an electronic machine which is known as BVAS

“A lot of fear has been put in the mind of the voters and we want to educate them to know their right.

“We have our legal team, we have gone through the electoral act so that they can be able to talk to the voters, we have invited leaders of the market across the state and very soon we will move to the markets proper and also talk to their members.”

Ojelabi noted that there is still time for those who have not collected their PVCs to do so before the expiration of the deadline for such put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission, NEC.

“It is really important for you all to ensure that you collect your PVCs. This is when you can really show appreciation to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the good works they have done and still doing for you and I in Lagos,” Ojelabi said.

The APC chairman commended the market men and women for coming out in large numbers to attend the programme, noting that they have demonstrated their desire to participate in the elections and not leave anything to chance.

Director, Mobilization, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, MAF, who is also the state Commissioner for Housing, and the Secretary of the Lagos APC Campaign Council, Ogboni Fouad Oki, commended the participants for hearkening to the party’s call.

Akinderu Fatai, also stressed that the programme was put together to sensitive the people how to vote during the coming election.

“We must educate our people on how to vote, what to do and the rules guiding voting the elections,” he said.

Also, Oki urged them to eschew violence and work in unison to achieve the expected result which was total victory for all APC candidates particularly, Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Let’s eschew violence and bitterness. We’re all members of the same party.

“We should work together and support one another. Total victory is our aim and we must unite together to achieve this.”

However, the legal department of APC spoke to the need for proper thumbprinting on the ballot paper and slot in the box on the day of the election.