***says vote for Tinubu, Sule is vote for good governance

* as Speaker commences door to door campaign

By David Odama

LAFIA —Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has commenced grassroots mobilization campaign for his party APC ahead of next month general election.

The Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi (APC Umaisha/Ugya constituency said at the commencement of the ward to ward campaign to mobilize support for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abdullahi Sule, other APC candidates that a vote for Tinubu, governor Sule is a vote for good governance.

He revealed that the grassroots campaign will cut across all the six electoral wards of Umaisha, Ugya, Katapha, Dansu and kenyehu respectively, adding that the second phase of the exercise tagged meet the people of Umaisha/Ugya, will be door to door to mobilize and galvanized support for APC victory in his constituency.

While addressing the people of Shege ward who come out in their numbers to receive him, the Speaker appreciated the people for the support he has received in the last Eight years and solicited for more in the forth coming elections.

Balarabe Abdullahi enumerated the successes, progress and democratic dividends gained received from him and from the state government in the last eight years assured the people of more good things in the years ahead if returned to the power.

Various speakers at the shege’s gathering which is one of biggest electoral wards in the constituency appreciated the giant strides, inclusiveness leadership style of the speaker, re- assuring him of support in the forthcoming elections.

This is even as the Traditional ruler of the area, Ohimege Opanda, HRH Alh.Usman Abdullahi had assured the speaker and the APC government in the state of his support in the next month elections.

The first class Traditional Ruler, appreciated the Speaker for living up to expectations adding that the achievements of Governor Abdullahi Sule in his domain are too glaring for even the blind to feel and commended the Governor and the Speaker for touching the lives of his people positively.

He advocated for a peaceful elections disclosing that the traditional rulers in the state have all resolved to mobilize for peace conduct of elections in Nasarawa State.