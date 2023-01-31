By David Odama

LAFIA– AHEAD February general elections, the

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has commenced the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba disclosed this Tuesday in Lafia while inspecting the vehicles hired to convey the materials from INEC state

headquarters.

He said the items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the elections to reduce the workload if the commission ahead of the election.

Dr. Uthman Ajidagba explained that the deployment of the nonsensitive materials which is the second level was to allow for timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state, noting that as the general election inches closer, INEC had stepped up preparations to ensure hitch-free exercise in all the polling units.

“The INEC material ready for distribution include mats, ballot boxes, voters cubicles, and election bags. We are undertaking the early distribution to reduce the workload of the commission in the state”, the commissioner declared.

The Commissioner pointed out

that 9, 710 Permanent Voter Cards are yet to be collected in Nasarawa State stressing that the figure is out of the total number of 122,697 PVCs meant for distribution to eligible voters in the state for the 2023 General Election.