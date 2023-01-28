By Theodore Opara

AS the political parties intensify campaigns for the 2023 General Elections, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has cautioned all road users, including campaign convoy drivers, to avoid overspeeding and recklessness on wheels, and drive in conformity with established road traffic regulations to avoid incidences of road traffic crashes.

The corps marshal stated this while reacting to series of crashes that have occurred since the commencement of the electioneering campaigns involving political party convoys and other convoys, which have led to preventable loss of lives.

Dauda Biu said that despite repeated warnings, cautions, and appeals that the Corps has made to these drivers, they still violate established laws, drive against the speed limit, and engage in reckless driving behaviours that are in total contradiction to best road use practice.

He, however, also appreciated the orderly manner with which some of the motorists conducted their political engagements in strict adherence to road traffic rules.

According to him, the Corps is determined to entrench ease of movement and safety for vehicular and human traffic, as commanding officers have been directed to enhance the visibility of patrol teams in identified strategic locations. Part of the efforts the Corps has put in place include the deployment of more operational vehicles and manpower to combat envisioned traffic gridlocks that would be occasioned by a series of political activities geared towards the oncoming general elections.