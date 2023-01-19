Ms Funke Akindele, Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate canvassing votes for PDP on Wednesday in Lagos

Ms Funke Akindele, the Lagos Deputy Governorship Candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday toured major markets on Lagos Island, soliciting votes for the party’s candidates.

Akindele, a Nollywood star and running mate of Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the PDP Governorship Candidate (Jandor), in the forthcoming general elections, told traders that only PDP would alleviate their suffering and hardship in markets and in the state.

The actress, who visited Mami Market, Obada Obalende, Obalende Ijeh Market, Ajah Market and other major markets was given a rousing welcome as traders swarmed and thronged around her in admiration.

In each of the markets visited, Akindele assured the traders that the PDP government would alleviate their plights, provide enabling environment, social amenities and soft loans for them to do their business.

According to her, the PDP government will not let them down but empower them and ensure free and compulsory education for their children with free school uniforms and at least a meal per day.

Akindele said: “The sufferings and hardship in Lagos state are too much. It is time for a real change in our condition and the change is in your hands.

“It is your right to have a better Lagos where you have enabling environment for your businesses. Your fate is in your hands, the power is in your hand to rescue the state using your PVCs.

“When we say fight for Lagos, we are not saying you should bring out cutlasses and knives but to bring out your PVCs and use it to install better governance for yourself and your children.

“I bring a good news to you women that Jandor (Adediran) has made provision for women, children and people living with disabilities,” she said.

Akindele said that the next government would be for women, men, children, old, young and special children.

She urged the traders to go and pick up their PVCs and vote for PDP candidates in all the elections to bring relief to their hardship in the state

Akindele added: “I will never represent a bad deal and that is why I am standing with Jandor (Adediran). We want to take over Lagos state so that we can give you a better Lagos.

“Go and collect your PVCs if you have yours already, please on election day, come out and vote PDP.

“We need a change. The one APC did is enough, we must do another party. Vote all PDP candidates, I beg.”

Akindele assured them that she would not let the people of the state down.

“I will not disappoint you, we shall protect you and your children as well as the physically challenged people. Let us try PDP and bring in the fresh air. We won’t let you down.

“The time has come for a turnaround in the state. We will not renege on promises. We shall reform and turn around Lagos with the huge wealth in the state.

“We shall build modern markers, provide soft loans, fire service and mobile health care close to markets. Lagos has money to do these.

‘”We will make sure we protect our youths, we will empower them. We will make a change,” she promised.

In an interactive session with Market leaders at Ajah Market, Akindele said that with PDP at the helm of affairs in Lagos State, many of the tears of the traders would be wiped away.