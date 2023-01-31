By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

POLITICAL stakeholders in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State have promised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Eket federal consituency seat, honourable Okpolupm Etteh that they would support him to win the 2023 election.

They gave their assurances over the weekend when Etteh took his ongoing ward campaign to Okon Eket in Eket LGA to solicit the electorates support and votes ahead of the election which is around the corner.

Speaking at the rally held at the QIC Primary School, ground, Amb. Assam Assam, appealed to the entire people of his Local Government Area, Eket to vote for Etteh and all candidates in the 2023 polls.

He assured them that all the PDP candidates were men and women who have excellent track record, adding, “Therefore, I urge your support my people to ensure the victory of all candidates of the PDP at the polls”

In his remarks earlier, the Eket Chapter Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Mbong, assured Etteh that his leadership was committed to ensuring that the people delivered 100 percent votes for all candidates of the PDP both at the State and national levels.

“We will vote for Atiku Abubakar, Pastor Umo Eno, Dr Ekong Sampson for Senate, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh for House of Representatives, and Dr Nsidibe Akata, for Eket State constituency seat. For Eket it is 5 over 5 for PDP.

” And I use this opportunity to appeal to eligible voters who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to do so without further delay” Mbong said.

Other political stakeholders from the area in their separate and brief remarks assured Etteh of victory at the poll describing him as a candidate to beat and a loyal party man.

In his brief response, the House of Representatives candidate and a former member respresenting Ibeno State constituency thanked the people of the area for believing in his capacity to represent them in the Green chamber.

He specially thanked them for assuring him that they would support him to win the election adding that he would make them proud if elected into the office.

Eket federal consituency comprises of Eket, Esit Eket, Onna and Ibeno local government areas.

Among PDP stakeholders from Eket LGA, Federal constituency and senatorial district present at the rally were Eket State Lawmaker, Hon. David Lawrence (serving) ; PDP Senatorial Candidate, Dr Ekong Sampson; Eket State Constituency candidate, Dr Nsidibe Akata; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong.