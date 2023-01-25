Says money won’t win 2023 elections

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Nigerians have been urged to have faith in the emergence of a new Nigeria and vote for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti who would drive the process for the good of every citizen.

The Convener, Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria, IBBN and Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria, CBBN, Prophet Isa El-Buba, made the appeal in Jos during a training and activation of grassroots mobilization retreat (the critical final phase) organized for some Obi/Datti support groups across the country.

The cleric tasked the participants at the training to network, be united and stay focused on the goal of redeeming the nation by mobilizing 40million Nigerians to vote for Obi/Datti who have the requisite qualifications of actualizing a new Nigeria and ending mediocrity in governance.

His words, “… uncircumcised political leaders are threatening our existence, they have no conscience but we are here to break their hold on the country, all we need is the help of God.

“We want to see the birth of a glorious nation… no plan can work without faith in the plan, we are seeing many mountains that look impossible to remove… It is the faith you have in a thing that makes you sacrifice your time and talent without seeking for payment, we have faith in the New Nigeria and the new Nigeria has come.

“We must get things right for the first time after 62years of pain, we should not have a nation of brilliant people and allow dullards to lead, we must put a stop to that. Let’s serve in this mission of recovering Nigeria with our hearts, with our spirits, and our body without expecting to be paid.

“If there is any other time that we will need to fight and recover the soul of Nigeria, it is now, after this time it will be another four years. We can’t afford to be under the APC and PDP as recent events have seen them exposing and accusing themselves… so we are here to mobilize and ensure that Peter Obi and Datti emerge as President and Vice President in the 2023 elections.”

He encouraged the people to be prayerful, brave, honest and accountable as they work for the success of the LP Party in the February election stressing, “money wont win 2023 elections, Nigerians are tired and are looking for a new Nigeria where prosperity thrives…”