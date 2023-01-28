By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Non-governmental Organization, known as Muhammadu Buhari Legacies Implementation Initiative, has called on the Federal Government to expedite action to effect a change of guard at the Moribund Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mills for a substantive leadership who will revive and resuscitate the steel works and iron ore industry.

The group’s Secretary General and Member Board of Trustees, Abubakar Assaddeeq made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

Assaddeeq maintained that there was nothing that could turn around the fortune of the company than an appointment of a professional in the Ajaokuta Steel Company Management especially at the time the government is in due need to revive the industry.

According to him, “The famous Ajaokuta Steel Company had over the years suffered a serious neglect in the hands of past successive administrations at the expense of national interest pointing out that running the affairs of such a gigantic outfit is not the business of greenhorns.

“Lack of a substantive leader had been the bane of the company for inexplicable economic progress, reasons and that given a professional and experience with considerable expertise would be the best way forward to prove the efficiency of the organization for greater result. Entrusting unit affairs in the hands of mediocres would not be the answers.

“The reappointment and extension of another two years to the sole-administrator of the company after five years of mischievous and incompetence in running the affairs of the company, deterred the current government’s plan to make Ajaokuta Steel functional before Buhari’s administration exit from office this year as that can no longer be possible.

“Furthermore, with the recent fire disaster that ravages the steel complex penultimate weeks for twelve (12) hours razing down some sections of the buildings which took fire services six (6) hours the following day before everything was brought under control bultress the point of gross incompetence. The damage inflicted by the disaster could have been ratified if concerted efforts were made at the top of the leadership, the sole administrator haven’t shown up for his duties in office for over two (2) months since securing the extension.

“While calling on the Federal Government to avoid the mistake of planting a neophyte at the centre of the leadership of the company, the issue of competence must be taken into cognizance for the much pronounced goal to be achieved,” the group’s Secretary General, Assaddeeq however stated.