By Emma Amaize

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has released Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director of Operations and Technical of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, the pipeline surveillance company operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, who the anti-graft agency detained January 19.

Sunday Vanguard learned that EFCC freed Enisuoh from its custody, Tuesday, about 72 hours after the company raised the alarm about his detention.

Enisuoh, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard on phone, yesterday, confirmed his release but pleaded that he would not want to make comments on his ordeal since he has a matter with EFCC pending before court.

TSSNL had claimed that EFCC invited and detained Enisuoh, the arrowhead of its fight back against oil thieves, in the middle of an operation he was coordinating in Port Harcourt, Rivers, and asked him to disclose the source of his intelligence against oil thieves.

The firm further alleged that the anti-graft agency detained him for refusing to disclose his sources.

But the EFCC, in a statement by the spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, debunked the allegation, saying that Enisuoh was under investigation on a pending money laundering case.