By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria and Convener, Go and Get Your PVC Youth Must Vote Campaign (GGYPVCYMVC), Dr. Raymond Edoh on Friday, inspected the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, in Lagos State, and called on Nigerian youths to go for collection stressing that a good number of PVCs are lying fallow in INEC offices.

According to him, “Uncollected PVCs in North West 0.74 million, North East 0.37 million, South West 3.48 million, South-South 1.28 million, North Central 1.20 million, South East 0.85 million. This implies that South West states; Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Ogun States with one hundred and thirty-seven (137) Local Government Areas (LGAs) are lacking behind in the collection of PVCs the federal government used its hard-earned resources to produce. This is very bad. Nigerians must go and get their PVCs. This time, it is a must to get PVCs and vote.”

Edoh toured around the state for about ten hours and rapped up his inspection exercise in Victoria Island ii, where he addressed the media.

While speaking to journalists, he expressed optimism on the conduct of INEC’s staffs stating that the PVC distribution exercise by INEC was going on smoothly in Lagos state and the turnout of Nigerians to get their PVCs was encouraging.

He said, “I want to specially commend the efforts of the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu. Here in Lagos, the collection of PVCs is going on hitch-free and the INEC staff are incredibly amazing. It is a new Dawn for every hardworking and politically-minded Nigerian youth.

“Elections nationwide are fast approaching, and all Nigerians especially the youth should come out and collect their PVCs. It must not end at collecting but on that day of the election come out and vote. This is the most powerful time we have as Nigerians in the history of the country and Africa to rightly determine the future of Africa not only Nigeria.”

While tasking the youths to continue believing in the Nigerian project irrespective of all odds, Edoh assured the youths of a better Nigeria in a no-distance time if they don’t fail in political participation as general elections draw closer.

According to him, “the vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice, selecting good leaders, and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men politically, economically, and socially.

“For the hard work of youths to yield desired results, good leaders must be in power. Leaders that have the youths in mind, Leaders that believe in the economy of the nation, and leaders that have Nigeria at heart. The issue now is, how do we have such people at the helm of affairs? This brings the youths in discharging their political franchise. We know the good leaders, and we have the voting population as youths, then, what are we waiting for? We should go out there during elections and vote for them”, added.

He further urged the youths to desist from electoral violence, pointing out that being used by politicians to discredit an election was one of the greatest offenses to national development, stressing that change must begin with the youths by saying no to political/electoral violence irrespective of the amount of money involved.

Reacting to Nigerians perception on the inspection of electoral materials by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Edoh stated that the perception of some Nigerians on the materials that some will be configured to allow electoral rigging was not true and enjoined Nigerians that are spreading the rumor to disassociate selves from such misinformation.

“As I have always said in my sundry interviews on the forthcoming election, this election would be one of the most credible elections so far in the history of Africa because even President Muhammadu Buhari has given his words to that. He has assured us time without number that he would make sure that these elections are as credible and free and fair as possible.

“All PVCs produced by INEC must be collected before the time of elections”, he said.