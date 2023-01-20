By Prince Okafor

More children in Edo state have benefited from the EdoBEST learning methods, a revolutionary basic education reform programme.

The Programme was introduced by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki in 2018.

Vanguard gathered that the technology underpinning EdoBEST ensures that all children get the same quality of education, irrespective of their location within the state.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Executive Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami, said: “This training which graduated about 1,200 digital teachers is significant because we graduated the final set of a training cycle that started in 2018, Governor Godwin Obaseki launched the EdoBEST reform under the administration of the now Commissioner of Education, Dr Joan Oviawe.

“This reflects that Obaseki is committed to finishing what he started, and we are now fully focused on measuring the impact of the programme on learning outcomes and also on domesticating the programme for sustainability.

“The most desirable outcome of any teacher training or any upskilling activity we carry out at the Board is that the learning outcomes of our students are significantly improved.

“Your pupils are the reason you have this job. They are the reason you have been trained, the reason work tools have been made available to you; therefore, their welfare, their learning, their attendance, their academic progress must be your top priority.

“Henceforth, teachers will be assessed and promoted based on the academic performance of their students and so you must ensure that do extremely well to meet your KPIs and teaching objectives.”

The recently concluded training brings the number of teachers and headteachers trained under the EdoBEST programme to 16,400.

By completing the recent training, all 307 state-owned junior secondary schools and 1,024 primary schools were incorporated into the EdoBEST programme.

Additionally, all 3,000 EdoSTAR fellows in basic education are now trained and placed in schools.

Ms. Emofonmwan Josephine, an EdoSTAR fellow from Etsako Central local government area noted that, “When I arrived for the training on the first day, I knew I was going to learn new things but I didn’t know that it would be this detailed.

“I can testify that my expectation was surpassed. I am going back reinvigorated and with a can-do attitude to make my classroom vibrant and the children much better. This training has brought out the best in me.

Since Governor Obaseki launched EdoBEST, the programme has continued to expand covering more schools, providing basic education services to more teachers and pupils.

At present, over 350,000 pupils benefit from the reform programme in Edo state’s 18 local government areas. Some of the pupils reside in areas that have been neglected by successive governments.