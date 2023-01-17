.

BENIN—Rescued victims of Igueben train station kidnap in Edo State, yesterday, narrated their ordeals in the hands of their captors.

They also hailed Edo State government for ensuring the safe return to their families.

Speaking with journalists at the Police Cottage Hospital, where they were taken for tests and rehabilitation after their ordeals, the rescued victims noted that a combined team of security operatives led the operation that rescued them.

One of the victims, Mr. Christian Iyere, commended the state government and all the security agencies that collaborated to rescue them.

He said: “We appreciate the state government and all the security agencies, who worked to ensure our rescue. The eight days we spent in captivity were not easy.”

Another victim, Aguele Beatrice, who was also rescued along with 11 others, thanked the security team, saying: “We were rescued by the security from the forest. The rescue operation was timely, as it has saved our lives. It has also ensured that our families and loved ones are free from trauma.”

Edo State government had provided support to a joint security team, comprising the Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, DSS, local hunters, Edo State Security Network, among others, to track and intercept the kidnappers in the forest and rescue the victims.

Two of the abductees are still held hostage by fleeing abductors who escaped the raid of their camp by security operatives.