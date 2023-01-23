By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The police in Edo State has explained that the arraignment of eight suspects of the attack and kidnap in the Igueben train station, which happened two weeks ago was to get an ex-parte order for more time to conclude the investigation and not the beginning of their trial as being reported.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who was reacting to the reports of their trials, yesterday, said: “The appearance of the suspects in court was not for court trial but for the extension of ex-parte order. It is an order of the court that enables the police investigators to extend the detention of suspect(s) for a period of 14 days to enable them to meet up with exigencies.”

It will be recalled that the police last Wednesday said two village chiefs and five others were arrested in connection with the crime.

In a court document by I. E. Ekibade of the Legal Section, State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Police Headquarters, Benin City, which was sighted, yesterday, identified the suspects Ibadin Hamilton, Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Aliyu and accused them of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The document revealed that Odion, 62, Ewa, 58, Patrick, 42, Ighedujiemu, 51, Hamilton, 59, Umaru, 28, Ibrahim, 25, and Aliyu, 25, all male, conspired to kidnap the victims with the expectation of getting N20 million from their relatives as ransom for their freedom.

Count one reads, “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about January 16, 2023, about 12hours at the Nigerian Railway Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 and punishable under Section 2 (1) (2) of the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law of Edo State, 2013.”

Count two reads, “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about January 16, 2023, about 12hours at the Nigerian Railway Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, while armed with guns and other dangerous weapon, did attack and kidnapped passengers inside the train to an unknown destination till now with intent to receive ransom payment of N20million before release from your captivity and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 2 (1), (2) of the kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law of Edo State, 2013.”