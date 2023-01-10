The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed police special squads, including the Intelligence Response Team and Anti-Terrorism Squad to Edo State to rescue the victims of a recent train attack in the state, a report has said.

Vanguard gathered that the squads would complement the efforts of the police in the state.

A senior officer, told newsmen that, “The IG has deployed the IRT and the anti-terrorism squad to Edo from Force headquarters. But the security agencies should have taken pre-emptive measures by deploying armed agents around the stations.”

Force headquarters react

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, had earlier informed that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abductees.

“We will give necessary support to Edo State Police Command and Railway Police Command on the rescue of the abducted victims; efforts are being intensified to rescue them and arrest the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police anti-terrorism squad and the Nigerian Railway Corporation had, on Monday, met to strategise on ways to rescue the train passengers.

The Edo state police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor could not confirm the veracity of the claim.

However, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed that six victims had been rescued, adding that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining 26 victims.

Obaseki, Edo commissioner of police step in

The commissioner in a statement noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki had given directives that the criminals should be arrested.

He added that two wanted kidnappers who were not connected to the present case have been arrested and would also help the police in their investigation.

The statement read, “Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued, we are happy to announce that six persons have been rescued.

“The six persons are: a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother and her baby, a six-year-old girl and two siblings; aged two and five years old.

“We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.’’

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress. Operation Bush Combing continues,” Nehikhare added.

31 train passengers abducted

Recall that gunmen abducted 31 Edo train passengers on Saturday.

According to reports, the abductors allegedly demanded N620m ransom for their release, while presenting their demands to the families of the abductees.

The Executive Director, Esan Youth for Good Governance and Social Justice, Benson Odia, disclosed that the kidnappers were demanding N20m for each victim.

Odia stated that the demand was absurd, calling on the authorities to intensify efforts in rescuing the 31 hostages in the custody of the kidnappers.

He also said that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidel Okhiria were at Igueben to assess the situation.

Odia said the authorities promised to deploy helicopters on Tuesday to locate where the victims were kept in the bush.

He said, “I can tell you that the kidnappers have demanded N20m, totalling N620m. This is absurd and I don’t know where poor people will be able to raise that amount of money.’’

NRC to acquire sophisticated security systems

Also, the NRC MD, in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, said the agency had got approval to acquire sophisticated security systems.

On whether lessons were learnt from the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, he stated, “We learned a lot from the last attack.

improved our security by increasing the number of personnel; vigilantes, army, police, and some technology but we are not there yet. “We have to continue to improve and make sure that we get the required result.

“On Itakpe-Warri, we have engaged the local community to protect and also support the security architecture we have in place.

“So, I think we have improved but there is nothing that cannot be sabotaged with the will and determination of the saboteurs.”