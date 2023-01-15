.

Edo State, at the weekend, confirmed one death from Lassa fever and recorded 12 new cases as the government steps up measures to contain the spread of the disease across all communities in the state.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City, said the death is the first recorded since the recent outbreak of the disease in the state.

She said with the 12 newly confirmed cases, the state has now recorded a total of 40 confirmed cases with 28 persons currently on admission at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

The Health Commissioner said the new confirmed cases were recorded in Esan West, Etsako West, Etsako East, Ovia North East and Akoko Edo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

According to her, “We have confirmed 12 new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 40. With the new figures, we now have 28 persons, including 23 adults and five children who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”